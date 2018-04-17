Adopt more secure ID cards, EU tells Italy

Brussels
17/04/2018
Brussels, April 17 - European Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos on Tuesday urged Italy to adopt more secure and safer identity papers. "Italy is one of the EU countries that still has paper identity cards," he said in presenting a package of measures to boost EU security. "I'm not here to blame but to facilitate authorities. "The countries that have less secure documents must come up to par.
