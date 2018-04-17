Italy second in EU for forged ID papers (3)

Brussels, April 17 - Italy is second in the European Union for forged identity papers, border agency Frontex said Tuesday. With 752 cases, Italy was second to Romania with 775 and ahead of third-placed Greece with 636, the EU agency said in a new report. The report was published on the occasion of the presentation of a set of proposals to boost security by making ID cards and papers more secure. It would cost Italy an estimated 157 million euros over five years to do this, sources said.