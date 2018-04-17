Rome

Italy not neutral, we're coherent US ally - Gentiloni (2)

Can't choose between Atantic alliance-Russia 'case-by-case'

Italy not neutral, we're coherent US ally - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, April 17 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni told the Lower House on Tuesday that the fact Italy did not actively take part in the United States-led air strikes in Syria does not mean it is neutral. "Italy is not a neutral country, one that choose on a case-by-case basis whether to side with the Atlantic alliance or Russia," he said. "It is a coherent ally of the United States and not starting with this or that American administration, of Kennedy or Nixon, Reagan or Clinton, Bush or Obama. "We have chosen sides".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il medico cosentino che ripara le ossa con le staminali

Il medico cosentino che ripara le ossa con le staminali

di Federica Montanelli

Scontro tra due auto e camion, morta donna

Scontro tra due auto e camion, morta donna

Arrestato il latitante Vincenzo Di Marte

Arrestato il latitante
Vincenzo Di Marte

Ecco come i Carabinieri hanno catturato Di Marte

Ecco come i Carabinieri hanno catturato Di Marte

Mezzo chilo di cocaina in casa, arrestato

Mezzo chilo di cocaina in casa, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33