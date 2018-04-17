Italy not neutral, we're coherent US ally - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, April 17 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni told the Lower House on Tuesday that the fact Italy did not actively take part in the United States-led air strikes in Syria does not mean it is neutral. "Italy is not a neutral country, one that choose on a case-by-case basis whether to side with the Atlantic alliance or Russia," he said. "It is a coherent ally of the United States and not starting with this or that American administration, of Kennedy or Nixon, Reagan or Clinton, Bush or Obama. "We have chosen sides".