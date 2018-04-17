Rome

US response in Syria justified, targeted - Gentiloni (2)

No reports of civilian victims says premier

US response in Syria justified, targeted - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, April 17 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni told the Lower House on Tuesday that the air strikes by the United States, France and Great Britain in Syria were "a justified, targeted and limited response" to alleged chemical weapon attacks by the Assad regime on its own people. "There are no indications of civilian victims or of collateral damage. "The response was coordinated with the actors present to avoid civilian victims".

