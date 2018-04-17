Sorrento film fest speaks English this year (2)

Naples, April 17 - The Incontri Internazionali del Cinema di Sorrento film fest, running April 18 to 22, speaks English this year with a tribute to UK cinema. Rupert Everett is to be the guest of honour on April 21, when he will tell the public about his The Happy Prince, shot in Naples. Also keenly awaited are Daisy Goodwin, creator of the Victoria serial, Ben Hecking with his Provenance, Saul Dibb with Journey's End and Simon Hunter with Edie. Others treading Sorrento's red carpet will include Hanif Kureishi, Edoardo De Angelis, Ferzan Ozpetek, Gianni Amelio,Ivan Silvestrini, Claudio Bisio, Rocco Hunt, Lino Guanciale, Maurizio Nichetti, Irene Vetere, Francesco Procopio, Pietro Ragusa, Christian Ginepro, Alessio Sakara and Shalana Santana. Director Alessandro D'Alatri and protagonist Alessandro Gassman will present the second season of 'I bastardi di Pizzofalcone', now being filmed in Naples. The festival starts Wednesday with the Italian premieres of Aaron Sorkin's Molly's Game and Bernardo Carboni's Youtopia. This year's hosts are actresses Matilda De Angelis and Donatella Finocchiaro,