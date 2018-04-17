Rome

Boeri blasts unions for 'winking' at populist stances (2)

Increasing focus outside world of work - Boeri

Boeri blasts unions for 'winking' at populist stances (2)

Rome, April 17 - Tito Boeri, the president of pensions and social-security agency INPS, on Tuesday blasted Italy's trade unions for allegedly flirting with populist positions. "Our trade union movement is showing increasing attention to what is outside the world of work, instead of what is inside and has plenty of problems too," Boeri said. "I see winks at those who propose spending even more, forgetting the budget limits. "But the trade unions should know that populism has always led to the destruction of the intermediate bodies, which they are". Boeri did not give specifics about what he was referring to, saying his assertion was based on "some interviews that are enthusiastic about certain theses".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il medico cosentino che ripara le ossa con le staminali

Il medico cosentino che ripara le ossa con le staminali

di Federica Montanelli

Scontro tra due auto e camion, morta donna

Scontro tra due auto e camion, morta donna

Arrestato il latitante Vincenzo Di Marte

Arrestato il latitante
Vincenzo Di Marte

Ecco come i Carabinieri hanno catturato Di Marte

Ecco come i Carabinieri hanno catturato Di Marte

Mezzo chilo di cocaina in casa, arrestato

Mezzo chilo di cocaina in casa, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33