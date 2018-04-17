Tax-evasion ring busted in Parma

Rome, April 17 - The Parma financial police have dismantled an organization allegedly involved in tax evasion and fraud against the State through the illegal use of welfare support provisions. Over 100 soldiers on Tuesday morning were carrying out seven arrest warrants in the Emilia Romagna province and across Italy. The arrest warrants were issued by the preliminary investigative judge of Parma for entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals. They were also conducting searches in locations connected with 26 other individuals under investigation.