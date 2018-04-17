Girl, 12, slashes wrist after dad says put phone away (2)

Lecce

In Lecce

Lecce, April 17 - A 12-year-old Italian girl slashed her wrist after her father told her to put away her smartphone in Lecce, the Nuovo Quotidiano di Puglia reported Tuesday. The slight cut was treated with an ointment and a plaster. The injury was noticed by a teacher who asked the girl about it and was told about the row with the dad, who also allegedly slapped his daughter in the face. The teacher reported the case to a juvenile court which ordered the girl to be taken from her family and put into a home run by nuns. The father is under investigation for mistreating his daughter.

