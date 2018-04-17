'Perfect understanding' with Italy on migrants -Macron (3)

Strasbourg
17/04/2018
Strasbourg, April 17 - French President Emmanuel Macron told the European Parliament Tuesday that "there is perfect understanding between Italy and France" on migration. Macron stressed the importance of reforming common asylum rules "with the same rules valid for all". In other remarks on migrants, Macron said that a "poisoned debate must be freed up". He said that selfishness must be stopped as there was a risk of a European "civil war". Macron also said the right response in Europe was not "authoritarian democracy".
