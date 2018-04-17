Rome

Cinema: Zanasi, Savona, Bellocchio at Quinzaine (3)

All 3 coproduced by RAI Cinema

Cinema: Zanasi, Savona, Bellocchio at Quinzaine (3)

Rome, April 17 - Troppa Grazia by Gianni Zanasi, La Strada dei Samouni by Stefano Savona and Marco Bellocchio's short La Lotta are the three Italian films announced Tuesday for the Cannes Film Festival's Quinzaine des Réalisateurs section on May 8-19. All three were coproduced by RAI Cinema, the movie production arm of Italian State TV corporation RAI. Troppa Grazia (Too Much Grace), Zanasi's new comedy, features Alba Rohrwacher, Elio Germano, Giuseppe Battiston, Hadas Yaron, Carlotta Natoli and Thomas Trabacchi. Savona's La strada dei Samoumi (The Samoumi's Road) is a documentary on the past and present of a Ghaza family hard hit duiring Israel's Cast lead operation in 2009. Bellocchio's short La Lotta (The Struggle) features two young Italian actors Fabrizio Falco and Barbara Ronchi, together with Ione Bertola. photo: Zanasi

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il medico cosentino che ripara le ossa con le staminali

Il medico cosentino che ripara le ossa con le staminali

di Federica Montanelli

Scontro tra due auto e camion, morta donna

Scontro tra due auto e camion, morta donna

Arrestato il latitante Vincenzo Di Marte

Arrestato il latitante
Vincenzo Di Marte

Ecco come i Carabinieri hanno catturato Di Marte

Ecco come i Carabinieri hanno catturato Di Marte

Mezzo chilo di cocaina in casa, arrestato

Mezzo chilo di cocaina in casa, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33