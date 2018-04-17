Cinema: Zanasi, Savona, Bellocchio at Quinzaine (3)

Rome, April 17 - Troppa Grazia by Gianni Zanasi, La Strada dei Samouni by Stefano Savona and Marco Bellocchio's short La Lotta are the three Italian films announced Tuesday for the Cannes Film Festival's Quinzaine des Réalisateurs section on May 8-19. All three were coproduced by RAI Cinema, the movie production arm of Italian State TV corporation RAI. Troppa Grazia (Too Much Grace), Zanasi's new comedy, features Alba Rohrwacher, Elio Germano, Giuseppe Battiston, Hadas Yaron, Carlotta Natoli and Thomas Trabacchi. Savona's La strada dei Samoumi (The Samoumi's Road) is a documentary on the past and present of a Ghaza family hard hit duiring Israel's Cast lead operation in 2009. Bellocchio's short La Lotta (The Struggle) features two young Italian actors Fabrizio Falco and Barbara Ronchi, together with Ione Bertola. photo: Zanasi