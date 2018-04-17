Rho

Recovery thanks to families and firms - Gentiloni (2)

Govts can only help dynamics says outgoing premier

Rho-Pero, April 17 - Outgoing Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday that the credit for Italy's economic recovery went to its households and businesses. "When things recover, when you start to get going again, albeit with differences from sector to sector, and you see the economy start to pull ahead, it is always primarily thanks to families, companies and the community," Gentiloni said at the inauguration of the Milan International Furniture Fair. "Governments can help these dynamics, but they are not created from high, from this measure or that other measure".

