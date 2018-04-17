Salvini open to 'third figure' as premier (3)

Campobasso, April 17 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that he was open to the option of a third figure - neither himself nor 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio - being Italy's next premier if it helped to break the political deadlock after last month's inconclusive general election. "If it were someone who is on the ball and who signs up to a programme that I agree with, then why not?" Salvini told Telemolise when asked about this possibility. "Unlike Di Maio, I'm not here saying either I governor or nothing happens". Di Maio has said he should be premier as the M5S is the biggest single party in the new parliament. But the centre right in the biggest coalition and Salvini's League is the top dog within the alliance after overtaking Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia in the election.