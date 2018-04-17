Skeleton found in former rail depot in Milan (2)

Milan
Milan, April 17 - A human skeleton was found early on Tuesday in a former rail depot in Milan, sources said. Experts were not immediately able to identify the sex of the remains due to their poor condition although the identity card of a man who went missing in 1991 was found next to them.
