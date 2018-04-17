Current model of Europe should be destroyed - Fedriga (2)

Rome
17/04/2018
Rome, April 17 - Massimiliano Fedriga, an MP for the League and the centre right's candidate to be the next governor of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, said Tuesday that the current model on which the European Union works should be scrapped. "The League is one of the main parties that defend Europe," Fedriga said at the Foreign Press Association in Rome. "The problem is what Europe do we want to build. "This model should be destroyed because it is not attentive to citizen's demands".
Le altre notizie
