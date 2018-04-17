Grant Vallanzasca parole - observation team (3)

Milan

Former gangster has 'changed profoundly'

Milan, April 17 - Renato Vallanzasca should be granted parole, an observation and treatment team from Milan's Bollate prison has written in a report to a Milan court that will decide about whether to release the former gangster. The report said that Vallanzasca, a powerful figure in Milan's underworld in the 1970s who is serving four consecutive life sentences plus 296 years for a string of robberies, kidnappings and murders, has "changed profoundly" on an "intellectual and emotional level". It said that he would "not progress with further detention". Vallanzasca, 67, inspired a 2010 movie directed by Michele Placido and starring Kim Rossi Stuart.

