Grant Vallanzasca parole - observation team (3)

Milan
17/04/2018
Milan, April 17 - Renato Vallanzasca should be granted parole, an observation and treatment team from Milan's Bollate prison has written in a report to a Milan court that will decide about whether to release the former gangster. The report said that Vallanzasca, a powerful figure in Milan's underworld in the 1970s who is serving four consecutive life sentences plus 296 years for a string of robberies, kidnappings and murders, has "changed profoundly" on an "intellectual and emotional level". It said that he would "not progress with further detention". Vallanzasca, 67, inspired a 2010 movie directed by Michele Placido and starring Kim Rossi Stuart.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online