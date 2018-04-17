Rome

Italian scientists find 'cradle' of schizophrenia in brain

First step towards better targeted pharmacological therapies

Italian scientists find 'cradle' of schizophrenia in brain

Rome, April 17 - Italian scientists say they have found the 'cradle' of schizophrenia inside brain, that is the areas involved in the distortion of perceptions that are typical of the illness. The discovery was made by experts from the Centre for Neuroscience and Cognitive Systems (CNCS) of the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Rovereto and a paper on it has been published by Neuroimage: Clinica. "It is the first step towards better targeted pharmacological therapies," said the coordinator of the research team, Angelo Bifone.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il medico cosentino che ripara le ossa con le staminali

Il medico cosentino che ripara le ossa con le staminali

di Federica Montanelli

Scontro tra due auto e camion, morta donna

Scontro tra due auto e camion, morta donna

Arrestato il latitante Vincenzo Di Marte

Arrestato il latitante
Vincenzo Di Marte

Ecco come i Carabinieri hanno catturato Di Marte

Ecco come i Carabinieri hanno catturato Di Marte

Mezzo chilo di cocaina in casa, arrestato

Mezzo chilo di cocaina in casa, arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33