Italian scientists find 'cradle' of schizophrenia in brain

Rome, April 17 - Italian scientists say they have found the 'cradle' of schizophrenia inside brain, that is the areas involved in the distortion of perceptions that are typical of the illness. The discovery was made by experts from the Centre for Neuroscience and Cognitive Systems (CNCS) of the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Rovereto and a paper on it has been published by Neuroimage: Clinica. "It is the first step towards better targeted pharmacological therapies," said the coordinator of the research team, Angelo Bifone.