Sicilian regional councillor arrested for vote-buying

Rome, April 17 - A member of the Sicilian regional assembly from the center-right Popolari ed Autonomisti list has been arrested on charges of vote-buying. The arrest warrant for the MP, 65-year-old Giuseppe Gennuso, was issued by a Catania preliminary investigative judge on the request of anti-mafia investigators. Gennuso, an entrepreneur on his fourth term in office, won his seat in the last elections in the Siracusa district with 6,567 votes.