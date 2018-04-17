Italy's inflation rate 0.8% in March - ISTAT (2)

Rome
17/04/2018
Rome, April 17 - Italy's annual inflation rate was 0.8% in March, compared to 0.5% in February, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The March inflation figure was down 0.1 of a percentage point from the national statistics agency's preliminary estimate of 0.9%. It said the acceleration in the inflation rate was down to a slowdown in the reduction of unprocessed food prices, which were down 0.4% from -3.2, and big price rises for tobacco (up 2.2%) and transport services (2.5%). In month-on-month terms, the consumer price index was up 0.3% with respect to February.
