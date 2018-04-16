Soccer: FIFA ref chief scolds Buffon for Oliver comments (2)

Rome, April 16 - FIFA refereeing supreme Massimo Busacca on Monday scolded Juventus skipper Gianluigi Buffon for saying ref Michael Oliver should have thought of the moment in the match when he gave a 92nd minute penalty for Real Madrid that allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to win the tie 4-3 on aggregate after Buffon was sent off for protesting. "The ref is a job where you have to decide in less than second and you can't think about many things," Busacca told Premium Sport over a decision many Italians thought was wrong but most neutral thought correct. "It's like for goalkeepers, you have to save with your instinct without thinking, and it's the same for us. "We have to focus on the decision of the moment, which is already tough to take." Buffon said Oliver should have been more "sensitive" to the moment in the match, when Juve were heading for an unlikely extra time after overturning a 3-0 home defeat. He also said the ref had a "rubbish bin where his heart should be".