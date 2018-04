I'll wait a bit then close one 'oven' -Di Maio-Salvini (3)

Rome, April 16 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Monday he would wait a few days before stopping his government-formation overtures to rightwing populist League leader Matteo Salvini because of the latter's attachment to centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi. Speaking on Italian TV, Di Maio said he had "two ovens" open, one involving the League and the other the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). "I'll wait a few more days and then I'll clsoe one of these ovens," said Di Maio. "Salvini is taking on a historic responsibility in tying himself to Berlusconi", he said.