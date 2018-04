Man who shot disabled daughter then self dies

Forlì, April 16 - A 73-year-old man who shot dead his disabled 44-year-old daughter before shooting himself in the head on April 12 has died of his wounds, hospital sources said Monday. Francesco Giacchini carried out the shootings at Meldola near Forlì in Romagna. His daughter Elisa had been disabled since birth. He was worried about the future but did not have any money problems, his family said.