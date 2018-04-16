Benedict XVI spends 91st birthday with brother (2)

Vatican City, April 16 - Former pope Benedict XVI is spending his 91st birthday in the Vatican Monday with his 94-year-old brother Georg, who has come down specially from Bavaria for the occasion. The brothers are celebrating in the former monastery of Mater Ecclesiae, where the former pope retired to on May 2, 2013. After his renunciation of the papal crown on February 11, 2013, Benedict XVI, who was elected on April 19, 2005, has been Pope Emeritus since February 28, 2013. Pope Francis sent birthday greetings early Monday, the Vatican press office said. It said Benedict had celebrated his birthday "in a tranquil family atmosphere". This evening the Swiss Guards band will play some pieces in the pope emeritus's honour, the press office said.