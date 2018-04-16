3,000 doctors attacked each yr - FIASO (3)

Rome, April 16 - There are some 3,000 attacks on doctors and medical staff in Italy each year, the medical federation FIASO said after fresh attacks in Naples, Rome and near Bari Monday. INAIL, the workplace accident insurance agency, saw 1,200 cases reported last year by itself, FIASO said. "Attacks in hospitals and public walk-in centres are an emergency that requires emergency responses, starting with a stiffening of penalties for those who attack the operators of health companies," the federation said.