Row after Greek statue covered for Islam conference

Genoa
16/04/2018
Genoa, April 16 - A row erupted Monday after a statue of an ancient Greek statesman was covered up for a conference on Islam near Savona. "There was no censorship" in draping the stature of Theban leader Epaminondas, Liguria Islamic Federation chief Chams Eddine Lahcen told reporters. "I myself covered the statue but only for ceremonial reasons and for a few hours. It clashed with the Moroccan setting. Our Islam is moderate and this row wounds it". Anti-migrant League leader Matteo Salvini latched onto the case, saying "am I the only one this seems like madness to?". Nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) MP Ylenja Lucaselli said the covering up of Epaminondas and the bare back of a woman in a painting was a "side effect of failed multiculturalism".
