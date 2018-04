Priests flock to Rome for exorcism course (2)

Rome, April 16 - Some 250 priests from 50 countries have gathered in Rome for the Vatican's latest exorcism course this week, sources said Monday. The Vatican has significantly boosted these courses over the last few years. As well as alleged demonic possession and witchcraft, the courses are focusing on solving drugs problems and paedophilia, sources said. Cardinal Ernesto Simoni said he performed exorcism on his cellphone in Albania, where Muslims also asked for his services.