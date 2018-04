Govt in 2 wks if I win regional votes - Salvini (3)

Campobasso, April 16 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday there would be a new Italian government in two weeks if he won regional elections in Molise and Friuli later this month. "Let it be clear to all, also for those who don't want to listen, that if we win in Friuli and Molise the government will be formed in 15 days," Salvini said. The elections are in Molise on April 22 and Friuli on April 29.