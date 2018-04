Man cleared of ordering Brazil murder

Rome, April 16 - A 47-year-old Roman man was acquitted Monday of ordering the murder in Brazil in May 2014 of a 42-year-old Italian former business partner. Pietro Ladogana was cleared in the death of former Carabinieri officer Enzo Albanese because "the crime was not committed", the fullest acquittal possible. Investigators believe the murder was carried out by Brazilian policeman Alexandre Douglas.