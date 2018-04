Stable geopolitical context, no tariffs - Gentiloni (3)

Verona, April 16 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Monday called for a stable geopolitical context with no new trade tariffs. "We need an international context in which the economy can develop without geopolitical unknowns in trade, in which trade can go on without duties, closures, tariffs, but while safeguarding original products," he said at Vinitaly in Verona. "We need that the efforts made in the last few years by our families and firms to get a country back on its feet after a very difficult crisis should not be wasted", he said.