Sky gets TV rights award suspended (2)

Milan, April 16 - Sky Italia has successfully petitioned for a Milan court to suspend the awarding of Serie A TV rights to MediaPro after requesting checks on whether the competition that saw the Spanish group win them respects Italian law, ANSA sources said Monday. The satellite broadcaster managed to have the rights award suspended until May 4, so the checks could be run before it made a bid for TV rights for the Italian top flight, the sources said. The deadline for bids was set to kick in on April 21. In February Serie A said MediaPro had won the domestic TV rights for the 2018-2021 period with an offer of 1,000 euros more than the minimum set out in the contract competition of 1.05 billion euros. Sky presented a petition against the decision, saying it was inadmissible as the competition was for companies acting as "independent intermediaries" but MediaPro was actually a full-blown communications group.