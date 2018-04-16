Rome

But rain on Tuesday

Italy set for hot and sunny weather

Rome, April 16 - Italy will enjoy hot and sunny weather later this week with temperatures of up to 25 degrees Celsius, Epson Meteo meteorologists said Monday. But the warm spell will only arrive in the North on Wednesday and Thursday in almost all the rest of the country, they said. Rain and thunderstorms are predicted on Tuesday.

