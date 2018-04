Big savings on 'vitalizi' says Boeri (2)

Rome, April 16 - Italy could have made big savings by reforming 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions so that they were contributions-based, social security and pensions agency INPS chief Tito Boeri said Monday. "There would have been savings in the order of 150 million euros a year," said Boeri. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which is aiming for government after Italy's inconclusive March 4 general election, has long vowed to scrap vitalizi altogether as a symbol of unacceptable political perks.