Cinema: Vittorio Taviani dies

Rome, April 16 - Italian film director Vittorio Taviani died of cancer Sunday aged 88. Taviani was one part, with his brother Paolo, of a screenwriting and directing duo that made some of the classics of modern Italian cinema including Padre Padrone (Father and Master), a Cannes winner in 1977, La Notte di San Lorenzo (The Night of Shooting Stars, 1982), and Cesare Deve Morire (Caesar Must Die), the Rebibbia jail-shot Shakespeare adaptation that won the Golden Lion in Berlin in 2012. Paolo Taviani is 86.