Jovanotti concert postponed due to vocal-chord problem (2)

Bologna, April 16 - Italian pop star Jovanotti said via social media on Monday that he has had to postpone the concert he was set to give later in the day at Bologna's Unipol Arena due to a vocal-chord swelling. He said a doctor had told him that the condition risked getting worse unless he spent the next three days in silence. He added that an announcement will be made within hours on when the third Bologna show of his ongoing tour would be staged.