Bank crisis overcome, weaknesses remain - Visco (2)

Rome, April 16 - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said Monday that the crisis regarding Italy's weaker banks was been overcome and the markets' assessments of the prospects of Italian lenders "has improved". He said that fears about the ability of the banking system to withstand the pressure had been "dispelled" during a lecture given for the 30th anniversary of economics faculty of Rome's Tor Vergata University. "Weaknesses are still present," he added.