Apprentice confesses to drugs-related murder of fellow teen

Rome, April 16 - An 18-year-old from Buonabitacolo, near Salerno, has confessed to stabbing to death a fellow teen whose body was found at the weekend, sources said. The body of Antonio Alexander Pascuzzo, 19, was found in vegetation on Saturday with seven stab wounds to the chest and back. He had been missing since April 6. The alleged killer, an apprentice butcher, is thought to have committed the crime in order to take possession of a small amount of marijuana from the victim.