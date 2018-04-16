Ragusa

Judge orders release of Open Arms ship (3)

NGO vessel put under sequester after landing in March

Judge orders release of Open Arms ship (3)

Ragusa, April 16 - A preliminary investigations judge in the Sicilian city of Ragusa on Monday ordered the release of a migrant search-and-rescue ship run by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, rejecting a request from local prosecutors for it to stay under sequester. The vessel has been berthed in the port of Pozzallo since landing there on March 18 having saved 218 migrants in the southern Mediterranean. It was sequestered upon an order by Catania prosecutors in relation to a probe into possible case of aiding illegal migration. The ship landed in Pozzallo after the NGO refused to hand the asylum seekers it was carrying over to the Libyan authorities. A Catania judge extended the sequester on March 27 but transferred the case to Ragusa, having rejected allegations of criminal association.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il medico cosentino che ripara le ossa con le staminali

Il medico cosentino che ripara le ossa con le staminali

di Federica Montanelli

Arrestato il latitante Vincenzo Di Marte

Arrestato il latitante
Vincenzo Di Marte

Carabiniere suicida in casa

Carabiniere suicida in casa

Ecco come i Carabinieri hanno catturato Di Marte

Ecco come i Carabinieri hanno catturato Di Marte

Esce di casa in cerca d’asparagi lo ritrovano morto dopo due giorni

Esce di casa in cerca d’asparagi lo ritrovano morto dopo due giorni

di Angelo Biscardi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33