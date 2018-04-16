Salvini hits back at Di Maio on 'harmful centre right' (2)

San Giuliano

San Giuliano, April 16 - League chief Matteo Salvini on Monday hit back at 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio for saying the centre right's unity was harmful to the country after last month's inconclusive general election. "What Di Maio judges to be harmful, the united centre right, is what the votes rewarded in the March 4 election," Salvini said as he started the campaign for the upcoming regional election in Molise. "I ask Di Maio to have respect for the voters," added Salvini, whose anti-migrant, Euroskeptic group is the lead party in the centre-right alliance that came first in the election, while the M5S was the top single party. "I say there are no dangerous parties or dangerous voters and I call on the others to do likewise".

