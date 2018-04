We respect alliances, but no favours - Salvini on Trump (2)

San Giuliano di Puglia, April 16 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday that the United States can expect no special favours if the centre right leads the next Italian government when asked about President Donald Trump's request for a commitment from its allies for Syria following the recent air strikes. "We are respectful of the alliances, but we also say 'no thank you' to those who ask for economic and geopolitical favours," Salvini said. "We are not the people to call up after everything has happened. "When you decide to use missiles, I'd like to clearly see why".