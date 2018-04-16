Salvini tells Calenda will never govern with PD (2)

San Giuliano, April 16 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday that he would not have any involvement in a government featuring the Democratic Party (PD) in response to an interview given by outgoing Industry Minister Carlo Calenda. "I dialogue with everyone, but the only fixed point is that you can't do anything with the PD," Salvini said. "To Calenda I say - mamma mia! What could a government with those who approved the Fornero (pension reform) and want migrants do?". Earlier on Monday Calenda, who recently joined the centre-left PD, said that the headline to interview he gave to La Repubblica, suggesting he was proposing a pact between the PD, League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), was misleading. "I do argue, on the other hand, that given the situation of stalemate and the deterioration of the international crisis, it would be right to propose a government of transition supported by all the political parties and a bilateral commission to intervene in the election law and other incomplete reforms".