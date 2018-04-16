San Giuliano

Salvini tells Calenda will never govern with PD (2)

League leader responds to industry minister interview

Salvini tells Calenda will never govern with PD (2)

San Giuliano, April 16 - League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday that he would not have any involvement in a government featuring the Democratic Party (PD) in response to an interview given by outgoing Industry Minister Carlo Calenda. "I dialogue with everyone, but the only fixed point is that you can't do anything with the PD," Salvini said. "To Calenda I say - mamma mia! What could a government with those who approved the Fornero (pension reform) and want migrants do?". Earlier on Monday Calenda, who recently joined the centre-left PD, said that the headline to interview he gave to La Repubblica, suggesting he was proposing a pact between the PD, League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), was misleading. "I do argue, on the other hand, that given the situation of stalemate and the deterioration of the international crisis, it would be right to propose a government of transition supported by all the political parties and a bilateral commission to intervene in the election law and other incomplete reforms".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Il medico cosentino che ripara le ossa con le staminali

Il medico cosentino che ripara le ossa con le staminali

di Federica Montanelli

Arrestato il latitante Vincenzo Di Marte

Arrestato il latitante
Vincenzo Di Marte

Carabiniere suicida in casa

Carabiniere suicida in casa

Ecco come i Carabinieri hanno catturato Di Marte

Ecco come i Carabinieri hanno catturato Di Marte

Esce di casa in cerca d’asparagi lo ritrovano morto dopo due giorni

Esce di casa in cerca d’asparagi lo ritrovano morto dopo due giorni

di Angelo Biscardi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33