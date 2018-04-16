Rome

Soccer: Juve stretch lead as Napoli held at Milan

Rome derby ends goalless

Soccer: Juve stretch lead as Napoli held at Milan

Rome, April 16 - Juventus stretched their lead at the top of Serie A to six points by beating Sampdoria 3-0 on Sunday after second-placed Napoli were held to a goalless draw at AC Milan. The Turin giants, who are aiming for a seventh consecutive league title, have 84 points with six games to go thanks to goals by Mario Mandzukic, Benedikt Hoewedes and Sami Khedira. Napoli have 78 points after striker Arkadiusz Milik failed to put away a glorious chance for a winner in injury time, although Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma deserves credit for producing a stunning save. Third-placed AS Roma and fourth-placed Lazio are level on 61 points after battling out a 0-0 tie. Roma, on a high after their stunning win over Barcelona last week put them in the Champions League semi-finals, hit the woodwork twice. But Lazio, who were reeling after blowing a commanding lead to slump out of the Europa League at the quarterfinal stage against Salzburg on Thursday, also had several good chances despite defender Stefan Radu being sent for a second yellow card in the closing stages. Inter are one point behind Roma and Lazio in fifth after they were held 0-0 at Atalanta.

