Stalemate continues as League, M5S squabble

Rome, April 16 - Italy's political stalemate following last month's inconclusive general election has continued with the lead players, the League and the 5-Star-Movement (M5S), still looking distant from reaching an agreement to form a new government. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio at the weekend reiterated his call for the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League to dump its centre-right coalition partner, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI), to make a deal possible. But League leader Matteo Salvini said the anti-establishment M5S should stop imposing vetoes and repeated his assertion that a united centre-right coalition should be at the heart of the next executive. Di Maio is also looking towards the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which has said it will be in the opposition after slumping to its worst-ever showing in the election, but could reportedly reconsider its position of the stalemate becomes prolonged. President Sergio Mattarella said the parties had not made significant progress towards the formation of a new government after concluding the second round of formal consultations last week and said he was taking a few days to assess things.