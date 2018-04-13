2 missing, 1 found after avalanche near Brescia

Brescia
13/04/2018
Brescia, April 13 - Two people are missing after an avalanche near Brescia Friday, while another man was found and is in serious condition. The avalanche came down near the Passo Crocedomini pass, not far from the Lavena Lake, in the province of Brescia. Rescuers said three people may have been trapped under the snow. The avalanche was said to be very big.
