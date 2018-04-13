Scafarto violated norms to nail T. Renzi, prosecutors (3)

Rome
13/04/2018
Rome, April 13 - Rome prosecutors on Friday said a captain in the Italian environmental police NOE, Giampaolo Scafarto, was aiming "to nail Tiziano Renzi for his guilt and even to arrest him" but that occurred also through a "misrepresentation of facts and rules for circumstantial evidence", according to an appeal to the decision by the Court of Reexamination to admit Scafarto back in service as a captain in NOE. Tiziano, father of ex-premier and outgoing Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi, is under investigation in a graft case involving civil service procurement agency CONSIP. Renzi Sr is under investigation for suspected influence-peddling. He denies all wrongdoing. Also being probed is outgoing Sports Minister Luca Lotti, a Renzi ally, for allegedly tipping off CONSIP chief Luigi Marroni that there was a probe ongoing against him. After the alleged tip-off, which Marroni recently confirmed, the CONSIP executive removed police bugs from his office.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online