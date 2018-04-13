Scafarto violated norms to nail T. Renzi, prosecutors (3)

Rome, April 13 - Rome prosecutors on Friday said a captain in the Italian environmental police NOE, Giampaolo Scafarto, was aiming "to nail Tiziano Renzi for his guilt and even to arrest him" but that occurred also through a "misrepresentation of facts and rules for circumstantial evidence", according to an appeal to the decision by the Court of Reexamination to admit Scafarto back in service as a captain in NOE. Tiziano, father of ex-premier and outgoing Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi, is under investigation in a graft case involving civil service procurement agency CONSIP. Renzi Sr is under investigation for suspected influence-peddling. He denies all wrongdoing. Also being probed is outgoing Sports Minister Luca Lotti, a Renzi ally, for allegedly tipping off CONSIP chief Luigi Marroni that there was a probe ongoing against him. After the alleged tip-off, which Marroni recently confirmed, the CONSIP executive removed police bugs from his office.