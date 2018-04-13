Rome

Scafarto violated norms to nail T. Renzi, prosecutors (3)

'Misrepresentation of facts, rules for circumstantial evidence'

Scafarto violated norms to nail T. Renzi, prosecutors (3)

Rome, April 13 - Rome prosecutors on Friday said a captain in the Italian environmental police NOE, Giampaolo Scafarto, was aiming "to nail Tiziano Renzi for his guilt and even to arrest him" but that occurred also through a "misrepresentation of facts and rules for circumstantial evidence", according to an appeal to the decision by the Court of Reexamination to admit Scafarto back in service as a captain in NOE. Tiziano, father of ex-premier and outgoing Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi, is under investigation in a graft case involving civil service procurement agency CONSIP. Renzi Sr is under investigation for suspected influence-peddling. He denies all wrongdoing. Also being probed is outgoing Sports Minister Luca Lotti, a Renzi ally, for allegedly tipping off CONSIP chief Luigi Marroni that there was a probe ongoing against him. After the alleged tip-off, which Marroni recently confirmed, the CONSIP executive removed police bugs from his office.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Addio all'avvocatessa vicina al sociale

Addio all'avvocatessa vicina al sociale

Quella casa a Camaro intorno al palo della luce!

Quella casa a Camaro intorno al palo della luce!

Avvistato Ufo a Cosenza

Avvistato Ufo a Cosenza

Chiesto 'obolo' per infermiera Policlinico Messina, indagini

Chiesto 'obolo' per infermiera Policlinico Messina, indagini

L’autopsia su Elisa non chiarisce i motivi del decesso

L’autopsia su Elisa non chiarisce i motivi del decesso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33