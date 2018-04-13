VIPs say no to 'disadvantaged' Capri

Naples, April 13 - Several VIPs with villas on Capri have come out against a bid to include the Bay of Naples gem among Italian islands with a "disadvantaged" status that would earn them extra funding. "It would be an offence," said fashion designer Rocco Barocco. Singer-songwriter Peppino Di Capri said "Capri should be privileged, not disadvantaged". A petition to pass the law has been gathered across Italy.