Rome

Soccer: Can't wait to return to Rome says Rush

Being in the semifinals is magnificent

Soccer: Can't wait to return to Rome says Rush

Rome, April 13 - Ina Rush, centre-forward of the Liverpool side that beat AS Roma on penalties in the 1984 European Cup Final, said Friday he "can't wait to return to Rome" for this year's semi-finals. Being in the semifinals, he said "is magnificent". Of 1984, he said "I remember the goalie (Franco Tancredi) playing tricks to try to put me off, and the fans who were incredible". Rush, who went on to have a mixed spell at Juventus, will attend the away leg of the semi as Liverpool's "global ambassador".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Addio all'avvocatessa vicina al sociale

Addio all'avvocatessa vicina al sociale

Quella casa a Camaro intorno al palo della luce!

Quella casa a Camaro intorno al palo della luce!

Avvistato Ufo a Cosenza

Avvistato Ufo a Cosenza

Chiesto 'obolo' per infermiera Policlinico Messina, indagini

Chiesto 'obolo' per infermiera Policlinico Messina, indagini

L’autopsia su Elisa non chiarisce i motivi del decesso

L’autopsia su Elisa non chiarisce i motivi del decesso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33