Soccer: Can't wait to return to Rome says Rush

Rome, April 13 - Ina Rush, centre-forward of the Liverpool side that beat AS Roma on penalties in the 1984 European Cup Final, said Friday he "can't wait to return to Rome" for this year's semi-finals. Being in the semifinals, he said "is magnificent". Of 1984, he said "I remember the goalie (Franco Tancredi) playing tricks to try to put me off, and the fans who were incredible". Rush, who went on to have a mixed spell at Juventus, will attend the away leg of the semi as Liverpool's "global ambassador".