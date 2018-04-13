Italian group brings innovation to painting sector in Brazil

Rome, April 13 - Italian company Euroimpianti is bringing a new system of painting to Brazil for all types of products, including aluminum, with the promise of reduced energy consumption and environmental impact, as well as an economic advantage for clients. "Euroimpianti is presenting the new EuroCompact equipment for horizontal painting, used for the production of 75 tons per shift, with a booth for fast color change in 10 minutes' time," Maricel de Medeiros, business director of Euroimpianti do Brasil, told ANSA. The machine can be used on "all types of material, including aluminum, iron, tiles, and more". Among its biggest features are the need for just four operators to manage it and a "bell-shaped curing oven that ensures the efficiency of the polarisation of the paint where there is no temperature variation". In addition, "the equipment has a more accessible cost for the national market". Following purchase, there is a guaranteed return on investment in two years. All of which facilitates companies signing on for the product, which they can get to know at the 11th edition of the FEITINTAS paint industry and related products trade fair (http://feitintas.com.br/16/). The event will take place September 12 through September 15 at the São Paulo Expo convention centre, in the state of Sao Paolo's capital city; concurrently with the FESQUA window, door, hardware and components trade fair; and the EBRATS surface finishing trade fair. All three fairs are being promoted by Cipa Fiera Milano (www.fieramilano.com.br). The goal is to bring together the three areas of furniture paints, automobile painting and industrial paints, and the treatment of surfaces and window frames. It is estimated that the products will be presented to more than 40,000 visitors. According to Medeiros, the fair has always been an opportunity to make "good deals, because it has high visibility". In 2018, the aluminum market is expected to reach 91.4 thousand tons ready for use, showing growth in the sector, according to data from the Brazilian Aluminum Association. "Expectations are fantastic, given that the market grows every day, slowly but consistently," Medeiros said, adding that the aluminum sector will show increased growth in the coming months. The business director of Euroimpianti do Brasil said it's already known that "movement within the market exists, evaluation by the client on what to invest in and how to invest exists, but with caution, given that we have political instability". However, "despite all this, we know that there are large growth possibilities for the market".