Van with explosive aboard stopped at Mt Blanc Tunnel (3)

Aosta, April 13 - A van coming from France with suspected explosive aboard was stopped at the Mt Blanc Tunnel on Friday. Police searched the vehicle and found material "which could be explosives", local sources said. The driver, an Eastern European, was arrested and a probe into him is ongoing, sources said. The probe is being conducted by the Milan flying squad and is linked to criminal activities, the sources said. Investigators have for now ruled out any link to terrorism.

