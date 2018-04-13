MeToo most important thing since getting vote - Argento (2)

New York, April 13 - Italian actress Asia Argento says the #MeToo movement is the most important thing to have happened to women since they got the vote. Argento, who says she was raped by disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein in 1997, was speaking as she opened the Women in the World Summit in New York. She said "we survived. We aren't victims. The insults and threats were petrol thrown on my fire". Weinstein has denied all non-consensual sex. Also attending the event organised by former New Yorker editor Tina Brown's foundation were Italian model Ambra Battiliana Gutierrez, who has said Weinstein groped her, and former Senate Speaker Laura Boldrini, who has become a target of hate mail and speech by Italian rightwingers for her feminist and pro-migrant stances. Boldrini said "I became the target of political leaders who built a campaign based on sexist violence for having dared to bring women's rights to the centre of the political debate". Rightwing populist leader Matteo Salvini, currently jockeying to win power after Italy's inconclusive March 4 general election, once compared Boldrini to a blowup sex doll in one of his attacks on her.