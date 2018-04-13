Missing German magnate family says given up hope (3)

Berlin, April 13 - The family of a German business magnate who went missing on the Matterhorn last Saturday said Friday they had given up hope of finding him alive. In a statement, the family of Tengelmann Group CEO Karl-Erivan Haub said "in the extreme climatic conditions" in the area where he went missing while skiing, "there is no chance of survival". Haub, a 58-year-old German retail magnate, went missing in the area of the Matterhorn on the Swiss-Italian border on Saturday, sources said Tuesday. Haub, the CEO of the Tengelmann Group and the member of an extremely rich family, often takes part in ski mountaineering races. He failed to turn up for an appointment in Zermatt, Switzerland, at 16.00 on Saturday, the sources said. Haub's family said they were willing to pay for search operations, which have been slowed by bad weather. The last signal from his mobile phone was on Saturday evening.