New York

#MeToo most important thing since getting vote - Argento

Italian actress opens Women in the World Summit in New York

New York, April 13 - Italian actress Asia Argento says the #MeToo movement is the most important thing to have happened to women since they got the vote. Argento, who says she was raped by disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein in 1997, was speaking as she opened the Women in the World Summit in New York. Weinstein has denied all non-consensual sex.

