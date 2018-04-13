MeToo most important thing since getting vote - Argento

New York
13/04/2018
New York, April 13 - Italian actress Asia Argento says the #MeToo movement is the most important thing to have happened to women since they got the vote. Argento, who says she was raped by disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein in 1997, was speaking as she opened the Women in the World Summit in New York. Weinstein has denied all non-consensual sex.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online